Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone have become one of the most popular options for coping with quarantine. Only the battle royale continues to surprise with its millions of active players, and at Activision they are willing to do whatever it takes to retain them. Today the company has presented the season 3, same that will be available from tomorrow April 8 in both games.

Modern Warfare will receive four new maps. Warzone finally adds 4 player squads

As far as free content is concerned, the Modern Warfare multiplayer will welcome four maps: Talisk Backlot (remake of Backlot from Call of Duty 4), Hovec Sawmill, Aniyah Incursion Y Hardhat (emblematic setting of Modern Warfare 3). However, the latter will be added soon.

Warzone, meanwhile, will offer the option to train squads with up to 4 players. Quads mode was one of the community’s biggest requests after its launch, and they finally made it happen. New weapons will also be added to the two modalities: the SKS sniper rifle and Renetti pistol.

Of course, the third season is accompanied by a new season pass. Remember that the pass is available in two versions, one free and the other paid. Of course, the second includes more content to unlock, including the new operators: Iskra, Ronin and Alex. The third we had the opportunity to control it in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign. If you want to access them, among many other cosmetic objects, you must pay 1,200 Call of Duty Points (CP).

Please note that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone share the Season Pass, so you don’t need to buy it separately for each title. Season 3 will land starting tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. He frenetic trailer, which you can see below, shows much of the new content, including operators, maps and weapons.

The Activision franchise has generated a lot of noise since the previous week, as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered campaign, one of the most acclaimed in the saga. Of course, for the moment it will be exclusive to the Sony console. Xbox One and PC gamers can now make the reservation, but will have to wait a few weeks to enjoy it.

