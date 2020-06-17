The new season of Fortnite is about to land. Epic has released the trailer for Chapter 2: Season 3 of its fashionable battle royale. And it is that this time the company has decided to turn the map of its game, with unprecedented flooding, many dangerous enemies, and the odd known face.

One of the highlights of this new season is, undoubtedly, the presence of Aquaman, taking advantage of the fact that the BR map will be flooded, giving way to new areas and modifying the classic ones, creating a greater focus on the aquatic game elements that it already began to show last season.

Fortnite, Chapter 2: Season 3

Now many of the game’s areas are flooded, and those that haven’t changed a bit in the Waterworld way, with a floating city and lots of action. Most of the western part of the island is now flooded, which means that sites like Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods have disappeared for now. Of course, other areas of the game, which until now were destroyed by the other event, have been modified, and the entire area of ​​The Agency is now heavily fortified and it is one of the key areas of the new map.

Boats and jet skis now play a key role in this new game mode, water skiing and some elements have been included to give more game to the game, such as the possibility of catching a shark to act as a « motor ». In addition there are new enemy NPCs called Marauders that it seems that they will not make things simple and will delight those who seek more challenge in their games.

However, flooded areas don’t just have water. Players can move around the map, but beware of sharks and other dangerous creatures, which together with other players, will make things a little more difficult.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 also arrives with a new battlepass or battle pass together under the arm, which includes a unique collection of cosmetic elements, as usual, to further personalize the in-game experience.