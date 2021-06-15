season 2 teaser

‘The Morning Show‘presents the teaser for its second season.Jennifer Aniston Y Reese witherspoon They continue to lead the cast. Apple TV + will premiere new episodes on September 17.

Apple TV + premieres the teaser for the long-awaited second season of ‘The Morning Show‘, the award-winning series starring Jennifer Aniston Y Reese witherspoon, who are also executive producers of the Critics Choice, SAG and Emmy winning title.

The dynamics of power in the workplace between men and women, and women and women, will return to the platform on September 17, 2021 with the premiere of a second season that will have ten episodes that will be published weekly.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series, this new collection of chapters will pick up the story from the events of the first season, showing the team in full recovery after the destruction caused by the actions of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon), witnesses of a new UBA and a world in constant change, where identity is everything and the gulf between how we present ourselves and how we really are plays a decisive role.

The cast will also have Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen pittman, Bel Powley, Wish Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom irwin Y Marcia Gay Harden, which in this second season joins Greta lee as Stella Bak, a professional from the technological world who comes to the executive team of UBA; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, charismatic and intelligent YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the team; Holland taylor like Cybil Richards, president of the UBA board; Tara karsian as Gayle Berman, news producer; Valeria golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; Y Julianna Margulies like Laura Peterson, a UBA news reporter.

Manzana

