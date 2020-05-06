The premiere will be scheduled for mid-2021.

Like all others, the film and television industry came to a complete halt due to the health crisis. Filming for Season 2 of The Witcher for Netflix also stopped and, in fact, saw a new member of his cast contract the disease. Well, according to the portal specialized in the series, Redanian Intelligence,everything would indicate that production would resume until SeptemberAnd with it, we turn the premiere until August 2021.

We are still months away from the cameras start rollingTo reach this conclusion, the portal takes up an analysis of the Deadline film magazine, which projects a realistic return to activities, until September, with all the problems that this involves, such as lack of medical coverage by insurers, but that is a separate topic. “We are still months away from the cameras start rollingthe most optimistic projections of the studies point to July and August to resume production, and the most realistic projections to September. California is still in quarantine, and it expires until May 15. “, indicates the medium specialized in shows.

It should be noted that the filming of The Witcher, Season 2, has locations Hungra and England. Hungra has, as of this writing, just over 3,100 cases, while England is close to 180,000.

Likewise, the most recent financial report of the special effects agency, Platige Image, which worked in Season 1 of The Witcher and will also do it in Season 2, indicates that the deadline for submitting the Netflix series is July from 2021. Redanian Intelligence compares this with what was seen in the premiere season, where the deadline was November and the debut series in December (2019), and concludes with some logic thatWe will see, then, the premiere of Season 2 in August 2021.

Thus, it seems that the production schedule will not be affected as much, since its producer and screenwriter, Lauren S. Hissrich had anticipated, months ago, that the series would debut in 2021, without offering an exact date.

So far, some details about the plot of Season 2 are already known, as well as the identity of several of the new characters and actors who will play them, including Vessemir. As a related fact, yesterday we also reported that certain tools from Epic Games will be key to recover time in the case of many laggard Hollywood productions.

