There is good news for fans of The MandalorianSince Season 2 of the Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau will not be delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed to CNBC that the second season of The Mandalorian its planned release date for October will not be changed. Chapek said the pre and post-production films and series have not been greatly affected, and only projects in the intermediate phase will face delays. “Take, for example, The Mandalorian,” Chapek explained. “The Mandalorian started filming before COVID really hit, so we’ve been in post-production and there will be no delay.”

Even though the Disney movie list has been rescheduled, things have been easier for The Mandalorian. However, Chapek did not reveal anything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, will still be released on their respective dates scheduled for August and December. It is important to remember that November will mark the end of Disney + annual plans for many subscribers. If new content is missing like upcoming UCM shows, the streaming service may have a hard time attracting viewers.

The Mandalorian has many special effects that need to be added once basic filming has been completed, which means the team has been busy post-production and able to finish the pending tasks without delay.

The world of Star Wars also has much more to offer Disney + subscribers with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, upcoming series based on Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a series directed by a woman from the creator of Russian Doll.

In addition to The Mandalorian giving Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon a bigger role, Season 2 has expanded a galaxy of stars. Along with Aliens’ Michael Biehn, who plays a bounty hunter from Mando’s past, Rosario Dawson, who could be bringing Ahsoka Tano to life in what would be her live-action debut, and the latest rumors claim that Star Wars Temeura Morrison: The attack of the clones is preparing to return to being Boba Fett.

In addition to new additions to the cast, Peyton Reed of Ant-Man and Robert Rodriguez of Sin City have directed some of the episodes from the second season. Rodríguez recently shared a photo of himself with Baby Yoda to promote his episode and the return of the fan-favorite character for Season 2. It has also recently been announced that the series has been renewed for a third season before the release of Season 2. , so there is much more to come from this. new corner of the galaxy far, far away.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Season 1 is out now on Disney +, and Season 2 will premiere in October.