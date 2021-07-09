season 2 and anime already have a release date

It was practically a fact that today we would know the release date of The Witcher, season 2, during WitcherCon held by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, and that’s how it has been. The new episodes will be available from next December 17 exclusively on Netflix. On the other hand, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the anime film set in the same universe, will arrive on August 23, 2021. Be careful with this second production, because it will serve to introduce Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor.

As the service itself announced several months ago, in the series Ciri will begin her training in Kaer Morhen with the best possible teacher: Geralt of Rivia. “Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Ciri to the safest place she knows, her childhood home called Kaer Morhen. As the kings, elves, humans and demons of the continent fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect child of something much more dangerous: the mysterious power that it possesses inside “, mentions the synopsis of the second season of The Witcher. Evidently, the witcher will also try to teach him to master his amazing powers.

If you have read Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels or played the CD Projekt Red titles, you surely know Kaer Morhen well. We talk about a fortress located north of Kaedwen, in the Blue Mountains. It is in this place that Geralt of Rivia, as well as many other warlocks from the School of the Wolf, received their training. It will also be in this place where we can see for the first time Kim Bodnia playing Vesemir. In the universe of The Witcher it is a fundamental piece and for that reason it will be the protagonist of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

We also know that the second season will be made up of eight episodes, thus equaling the figure of season 1. In fact, Netflix took advantage of the event to reveal the titles of seven chapters, since the last one is kept in absolute secret:

A Grain of TruthKaer MorhenWhat Is LostRedanian IntelligenceTurn Your BackDear FriendVoleth Meir[Secreto]

On the other hand, it seems that the first chapter will show us a confrontation between Geralt and a monster. Maybe Nivellen? This is the character that will be played by Kristofer Hivju, best known for giving life to Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. On December 17 we will leave doubts.

The distribution from The Witcher, Season 2, consists of Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Eamon Farren (Cahir) , MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo) , Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Yasen Atour (Coën), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Agnes Bjorn (Vereena) and Mecia Simson (Francesca).

Also in Ezanime.net