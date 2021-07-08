Searching for work through TikTok is the new thing on the platform

TikTok wants users to use its platform to find a job. The fashion app is testing a new system that will allow apply for a position through a presentation video, which will replace the classic curriculum vitae. This function, called Resumes, is being tested in the United States and there are already large companies interested in finding new employees through the app.

In order for the companies associated with the program to find a candidate, the user interested in applying for a position must create a video with the hashtag #TikTokResumes and tell their qualities, work experiences or studies. People will be able to use all the tools to create videos that the application offers, such as the possibility of adding music, filters, stickers, etc. TikTok highlights the importance of not sharing personal information, such as phone number or address. Videos must be public, and can be viewed by anyone who accesses the hashtag.

To find out which profile a company is looking for, the ByteDance app has set up a website with all the collaborating companies. Each society show the profile they are looking for, with a short description of the performance they will perform in their position and the qualities that are sought for the candidate.

The pilot test will run until July 31. For the moment, there are more than 30 companies that are part of the program. Shopify, Target, Abercrombie & Fitch, WWE or even TikTok itself are some of the companies.

TikTok can be a good platform to look for work

TikTok Resumes can be a very good alternative to InfoJobs, the popular job search platform. The TikTok feature is designed for younger users looking for their first jobs or just graduated. With videos, people can show their talents and express themselves in a more comfortable way.

TikTok is also testing a tool that will allow content creators to earn income through the app. Influencers or celebrities will have the option to activate an option so that your followers pay for a personalized videoor. Creators will be able to set rates that vary depending on the type of video.

