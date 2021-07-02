Search work is resumed in Surfside

Among the options handled by the authorities of Miami, Florida, on the partially collapsed building of Surfside, one is the complete collapse, Charles Burkett confirmed Thursday, county mayor.

“Let’s put it this way, I think it is understood that if the building is a problem, we will have to eliminate the problem “Burkett said, consulted by journalists, about a talk he had earlier with authorities.

However, he stated that a team of engineers work on the plan to resume rescue tasks after the interruption announced in the morning, and that answer might not include the collapse of what remains of the building.

The rescue of victims had to be interrupted this morning for the first time since June 24, due to “movements” in the still standing part of the structure, reported the authorities. Around six in the afternoon, local time, the rescuers resumed the search operation.

The movements that indicate instability in the building were registered around 2 a.m. (7:00 GMT), according to Cominsky. In one part of the “zero zone”, “6 to 12 inches of movement” (152 to 304 millimeters) were recorded, which it adds to the movement in other parts of the building that is still standing.

Those movements added to the displacement of debris triggered fears about possible “additional landslides” that could put workers at risk, he said. The spokeswoman in Spanish for the firefighters, Erika Benítez, indicated that the engineers work with experts “to develop new strategies to continue.”

So far, the findings have confirmed 18 deceased, two of them children. Those missing in the collapse of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story, 136-apartment building, 40 years old, are 145 so far.

Fifty five apartments were brought down in seconds for causes under investigation in the early morning of June 24.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, also present at the prey wheel said, that they are already preparing contingency plans to deal with The Possible Threat of Tropical Storm Elsa to South Florida, where it would arrive on Monday, according to some forecasts.

United States President Joe Biden and his wife Jill they traveled on Thursday to Surfside, north of Miami Beach, where they tried to comfort the victims’ families.

“What they are doing now is very difficult,” Biden said as he greeted rescuers. “I just want to thank you. Thank you thank you thank you”.