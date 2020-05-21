Spotlight, that little search bar on our Mac, offers many more functions than we can see with the naked eye. Flight locator, math, or currency conversion are just a few examples. Today we will focus on how use Spotlight to search Safari from anywhere on the system and how to locate the file paths we found.

Search in Safari, as easy as a shortcut

When we search for something in Spotlight, the system offers us several results. You can show us documents, contacts, emails, text messages, etc. Among the results we find several from Safari, but sometimes we want to do the search ourselves. For these cases, a simple keyboard shortcut is sufficient, the steps are as follows:

We open Spotlight by pressing Command (⌘) + Space bar.

We introduce our search.

We press Command (⌘) + B

We will automatically see the search engine results page that we have configured in Safari. It might seem that it is easier to go to Safari and search directly, perhaps for some, while for others, the ability to search the internet from any app with a combination of keys is very useful.

Locate a file or the path of its location

When we search for a specific document, Spotlight can help us find it as quickly as possible. Once we have found it, pressing Enter (↩︎) will open the document. Useful most of the time, except when what we want to know where the document is stored in question. In these cases we can follow these steps:

We open Spotlight by pressing Command (⌘) + Space bar.

We introduce our search.

We select the file that interests us.

Once here we can press the Command key (⌘) and we will see the path of the file appear below its preview on the right of the window. Also, if we press Command (⌘) + Enter (↩︎) the system will open the container folder of the document with this selected.

These are just two of the resources that Spotlight offers, the list of key combinations and tricks that we can use with this tool is quite important. Over time, when we get used to the most frequent ones, we can be even more efficient and faster in various tasks in which Spotlight is the main core.

