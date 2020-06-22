During WWDC 2020, Apple’s event for developers, the company has presented some of the news that their devices will receive for when iOS and iPadOS 14 become available later this year.

Now what the iPad wants to look more and more like a laptop, your operating system begins to receive functions reminiscent of those available in macOS, and with the next version will be the search that will receive one of the best and most interesting so far.

Spotlight on iPad

The search on iPadOS is still like on an iPhone, a drawer that occupies the entire screen and with an experience that leaves much to be desired, especially on a screen with as much space as that of the Apple tablet.

With iPadOS 14 the search will be global just like with Spotlight on a Mac, and it will also allow us to launch applications directly from there. You can use it to find contacts or documents and launch apps that support those files directly from the search engine.

iPadOS 14 will also receive news that sometimes seems unbelievable that they are from 2020, such as the possibility of choosing your default email or browser applicationThat is, you can switch to apps like Gmail or Outlook to open email links.

IPad will also receive better support with Apple Pencil thanks to Scribble, a feature that will convert any text you write freehand within applications.

Step by step, after the support of external keyboards and mouse, applications optimized for use with these devices, better file management, and now a more productive search, Apple begins to turn iPadOS into a system with more identity that can be more profitable And that’s a little bit closer to the desktop experience.

