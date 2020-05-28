Something that will have happened to almost anyone who has used Word (or a similar tool) is that we wanted to search for a word and we couldn’t find it. This has probably happened because we have not used the exact same word or we have not spelled it correctly.

This problem that has been with us for years, will disappear in a short time. The Word team has released a previous version only available for Word on the web (Word Online) configured with the English language. It is a first step and they announce that it will soon be available to all users and organizations. Hopefully once the functionality is complete, they will start supporting more languages ​​like Spanish.

Search in Word just like on the web

That’s how striking the headline is, because that’s how real it claims to be. Making use of advances in Microsoft Artificial Intelligence, they have joined all that experience to take the Microsoft Word search engine to a new level.

The new search engine will better understand the content of the document thanks to deep learning based on natural language models. This will allow you to search far beyond the exact words.

These will be the main skills of the new Word search engine:

Typographical errors– When there is a misspelling in the query, the browser can now display related matches. For example, “technincian” versus “technician”.Word forms: When there are different forms of the word in the document and the query. For example: “tech”, “technology”, “technologies”; or “USA”, “U.S.A”, “United States”, “United States of America”; or “newborn”, “new born”, “new-born”, etc.SynonymsFor example: “citation”, “quotation”, “quote”, “reference” can be all candidates for a term you are looking for within the document.A multi-word query– A single word query can lead to too many search results. A modern semantic search can often yield better results. For example: As a query for oil price, content of oil price, oil prices and cost of oil may offer related matches within document content.

Answering questions with the content of the document

As you may have read, Word will also be able to answer questions by answering with the content of the document that give solution to the question asked. This is even more ambitious and is still the same as a web search engine. In this case, you will ask something that you know where it is and the search engine will try to find the answer to your question.

In the following video you can see some examples putting this situation into practice:

If you want to know some technical details of the deep learning models used to bring this technology to the search engine, see the Microsoft Search article in Word.

What do you think of this new search engine that will come to Word?