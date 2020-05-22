According to official figures, there are already 59,567 positive diagnoses for SARS-CoV-2, which are scattered in 1,315 municipalities.
Open data allows knowing that 22 thousand 417 people have required hospitalization to treat this disease: of the total 5 thousand 351 reported living in Mexico City and 4 thousand 751 in the State of Mexico, which indicates that these two entities in the center of the country concentrate 10 thousand 102 patients, 45 percent of the national total .
In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:
Data
These are the municipalities with the most cases in the country:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
3422
1247
123
329
G. A. Madero
CDMX
2076
818
70
284
Tijuana
Baja California
1752
1106
31
425
Center
Tabasco
1665
498
63
202
Mexicali
Baja California
1630
583
8
151
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
1323
603
Four. Five
123
Tlalpan
Mexico City
1281
317
37
76
Ecatepec
Mexico
1247
641
3. 4
111
Culiacan
Sinaloa
1246
516
53
218
B. Juarez
Quintana Roo
1073
514
102
217
TO. Obregon
CDMX
1044
385
28
125
Puebla
Puebla
1027
469
40
104
Coyoacán
CDMX
1010
297
30
70
Iztacalco
CDMX
987
338
24
81
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
972
366
25
103
Xochimilco
CDMX
948
237
twenty
53
Veracruz
Veracruz
927
385
69
76
V. Carranza
CDMX
885
293
twenty
71
Tláhuac
CDMX
823
150
8
30
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
808
283
16
62
Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (186 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 42 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.