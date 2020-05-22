According to official figures, there are already 59,567 positive diagnoses for SARS-CoV-2, which are scattered in 1,315 municipalities.

Open data allows knowing that 22 thousand 417 people have required hospitalization to treat this disease: of the total 5 thousand 351 reported living in Mexico City and 4 thousand 751 in the State of Mexico, which indicates that these two entities in the center of the country concentrate 10 thousand 102 patients, 45 percent of the national total .

In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

Data

These are the municipalities with the most cases in the country:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

3422

1247

123

329

G. A. Madero

CDMX

2076

818

70

284

Tijuana

Baja California

1752

1106

31

425

Center

Tabasco

1665

498

63

202

Mexicali

Baja California

1630

583

8

151

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

1323

603

Four. Five

123

Tlalpan

Mexico City

1281

317

37

76

Ecatepec

Mexico

1247

641

3. 4

111

Culiacan

Sinaloa

1246

516

53

218

B. Juarez

Quintana Roo

1073

514

102

217

TO. Obregon

CDMX

1044

385

28

125

Puebla

Puebla

1027

469

40

104

Coyoacán

CDMX

1010

297

30

70

Iztacalco

CDMX

987

338

24

81

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

972

366

25

103

Xochimilco

CDMX

948

237

twenty

53

Veracruz

Veracruz

927

385

69

76

V. Carranza

CDMX

885

293

twenty

71

Tláhuac

CDMX

823

150

8

30

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

808

283

16

62

Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (186 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 42 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.