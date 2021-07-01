Search for missing pregnant Hispanic woman suspended after falling into dam

Two weeks after rescue work in Rockingham County, law enforcement authorities in the state of North Carolina announced that they had ended the search for a pregnant hispanic woman that disappeared after falling over the edge of a dam.

The events took place during a family outing, which claimed the lives of four other people, including two minors.

Rodney Cates, Director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, in the north of the state, he told the media that two weeks after the disappearance, the decision was made that Rescuers will now focus on recovering the body of Teresa Villano, 35, and seven months pregnant.

An afternoon of fun turned into a tragedy in the town of Eden

On June 16, in what was supposed to be an afternoon of family fun, Villain and eight other people, including her husband and children, were floating on inflatable donuts in the Dan River, having a blast, when apparently and suddenly they were swept away by the current until they fell through the Duke Energy dam, located in the town of Eden.

So the fun afternoon suddenly turned into moments of despair, which ended in a real tragedy.

This dragging of the current caused the death of four walkers, according to information provided by local authorities.

The deceased persons were identified as Rueben Villano, 35; Irene Villano, 18; Eric Villano, 14, and Karlos Villano, also 14.

The bodies were rescued a day after the tragic incident after being seen by a dam worker clinging to the edge and struggling to stay afloat.

Visitors were unaware of the dangers of the place

“This is now a recovery effort having found nothing in our numerous searches over the past two weeks,” Cates stated, adding that they will continue to “track every single lead” they may receive.

Following the tragic accident, authorities planned to install signs in Spanish to warn about the dangers of the river that flows into the dam and where the family of the Hispanic mother practiced “tubing” on inflatable donuts.

In statements to local media, Irene Villano, Teresa’s daughter, said her family was unaware of the dangers posed by the river and that the dam had a drop of eight feet.

