José Iran Alves da Silva, 67, was serving time in Penitentiary 2, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo

SOROCABA – The São Paulo prison system recorded, this Sunday, the 19th, the first death of a prisoner by the coronavirus. The victim, José Iran Alves da Silva, 67, was serving time in Penitentiary 2, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, and died at the local Santa Casa, where he had been hospitalized since April 9.

The Penitentiary Administration Secretariat confirmed the death and reported that he had comorbidities. Two other prisoners from the same penitentiary are hospitalized with the virus in city hospitals. One is at Santa Casa, the other at Sorocaba Regional Hospital, but their health status has not been reported.

The inmate who died entered the penitentiary on May 3, 2016, after being sent by the 2nd Police District of Campinas, also in the interior. According to SAP, he had hypertension and was undergoing treatment for inflammation of the prostate.

Detainees who had contact with prisoners affected by the coronavirus are isolated. The sunbath was suspended in the unit, which has a capacity for 935 prisoners, but houses 2,051. Sorocaba counts 12 confirmed deaths and five suspected coronaviruses. The confirmed cases reached 65, with 11 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

