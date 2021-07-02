Sean Soriano vs. Fernando Padilla added to UFC Fight Night on October 2

A light combat has been added to UFC Fight Night on October 2. Sean Soriano will welcome Fernando Padilla in his debut in the Octagon.

The match was confirmed by CC Legaspi from ESPN Deportes this Friday afternoon.

Padilla won his contract in Dana White Lookin a Fight. The American with Aztec roots comes from knocking out Cameron Graves on Fury FC 46. Fernando became known for his passage in the regional circuit of the USA. The American of Aztec roots trains with him Team Oyama and stands out for his grappling, with 7 wins by way of completion.

Soriano, will try to obtain his first victory after his return to the Octagon. He was terminated by Christos Giagos on UFC 262. Loss that ended a three-win streak. Sean stands out for its strong striking, with 7 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night October 2 will be held in a place to be defined.

