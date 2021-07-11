Sean Penn wants to work with Iñárritu, ‘one of the best in the world’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

American filmmaker Sean Penn said this Sunday in Cannes that he would like to work with Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, whom he considers “one of the best directors in the world today.”

Asked if he had spoken with the director of “The reborn“About a project, the Hollywood star said that it happened on occasion but that it did not go ahead.

Alejandro is one of the best directors in the world today, ”he said. If asked who he wants to work with, Penn said he would put Iñárritu “at the top of the list.”

Penn, 60, made the remarks at a news conference for “Flag day”, the film that he has made and starred in with his daughter Dylan and that competes for the Palme d’Or. In it he tells of the relationship between a daughter and her father, always involved in dirty business.

On the pandemic and the way the United States reacted, Penn, which mobilized a wide network of cooperation to help contain the spread of the virus in his country, did not hesitate to charge against the previous administration of Donald Trump.

When my team and I were coming home at night from the testing and vaccination centers (…) Watching the infuriating news, it really felt like there was someone with a machine gun, shooting at the most vulnerable communities from a tower in the White House Penn stated, in his usual direct style.

The filmmaker, who has a long experience in cooperation, since the earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010 until Hurricane Katrina in 2005, used its partnership to launch the largest covid-19 testing service in Los Angeles during the first months of the pandemic.

His group, CORE Response, later implemented vaccination centers in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Source: Excelsior