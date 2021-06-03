Sean Penn, Nanni Moretti and Kirill Serebrennikov compete for the Palme d’Or in Cannes – El Sol de México

Sean Penn, Nanni Moretti and Kirill Serebrennikov are some of the directors who will compete alongside Paul Verhoeven and Wes Anderson for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, to which no Ibero-American filmmaker will aspire this year.

After its cancellation last year due to the pandemic, the largest film competition in the world will be held between July 6 and 17 in that town in southeastern France.

In total, 24 films are in the running for Cannes’ top accolade, organizers announced Thursday.

Penn’s “Flag day”; Moretti’s “Tre Piani” and Serebrennikov’s “Petrov’s flu” will compete alongside the three films already announced so far: Anderson’s “The French Chronicle”, Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”, and “Annette,” Leos Carax’s opening film with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

However, there is no film directed by an Ibero-American filmmaker. In the last edition, there were two: “Pain and glory”, by the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar, and “Bacurau”, by the Brazilians Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles.

For his part, the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul will present his latest work “Memoria”, shot in Colombia and starring Tilda Swinton and Jeanne Balibar.

The 2010 Palme d’Or winner’s film for “Uncle Boonmee Remembers His Past Lives” is set in the years 1970-1980, marked by the struggle between the Marxist FARC guerrillas and far-right paramilitary groups.

In official competition, the Iranian Asghar Farhadi, with “A Hero”, and the French Jacques Audiard, with “Les Olympiades” also stand out.

Four women, including the French Catherine Corsini, will compete for the Palme d’Or, which will be awarded by the jury chaired by American filmmaker Spike Lee, the first African-American to assume that role.

In the last edition of 2019, the Palme d’Or was awarded to “Parasites”, by South Korean Bong Joon-ho and great winner of the 2020 Oscars.

Oliver Stone and Charlotte Gainsbourg, in a new section

“We have heard that movie theaters were going to die” with the pandemic, the Festival’s general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, told a press conference.

But “the influx of the public after the reopening of cinemas in France and other countries” proved otherwise, he added. “And the Cannes Festival is the second great news for cinema,” he defended.

The organizers will announce the composition of the jury chaired by Spike Lee in the coming days.

On the other hand, in the parallel section “A certain look”, highlights “Noche de fuego”, by the Mexican Tatiana Huezo, and among the special sessions, there is “O marinheiro das montanhas” by the Brazilian Karim Ainouz, awarded in 2019 in Cannes for “The invisible life of Eurídice Gusmao”.

The contest will also feature a new section, Cannes Premières, which will include the latest works by Oliver Stone (“JKF, revisited: through the looking glass”) and the first as director of Charlotte Gainsbourg, about his mother, Jane Birkin.

Out of competition, Matt Damon will star in Tom McCarthy’s (“Spotlight”) thriller “Stillwater.”

The festival will be held two months later than its usual dates, coinciding with the progressive lifting of the restrictions imposed in France by the pandemic.

Although only half of the 40,000 daily attendees that the festival usually attracts are expected, no capacity limitation is foreseen in the rooms. Instead, a “sanitary pass” (proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test) will be required.

Frémaux also assured that “the kisses” are over on the red carpet, although “the feeling will still be there.”