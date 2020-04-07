Sean Penn distributes tests to detect who suffers from the dreaded illness | AP

Actor Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George They have decided not to stop and have been observed collaborating in some facilities in Los Angeles, where tests are carried out against the fearful evil that plagues the world.

As reported by People, the famous 59-year-old was seen helping to distribute the tests in self-service stations which are free for high-risk people, but wearing mouth masks at all times.

What will be most valuable in this pandemic is what we as citizen organizations can do, will be to free professionals from the duties that lie beneath their training packages … so that they can return to the streets, Penn told ABC News .

It may interest you: Photos Forgot Kate del Castillo, Sean Penn and his 27-year-old girlfriend

The Oscar winner attended the weekend with his girlfriend Leila George, whom he has been dating since 2016, representing Core, the humanitarian organization founded by the histrion to distribute the evidence of Covid-19.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Core has watched over disaster victims like the Haiti earthquake in 2010, it built several centers together with the city authorities.

Read also: Kate del Castillo reveals why she was persecuted by the Government of Mexico

It was through social networks that the foundation revealed Penn’s actions in favor of citizenship with a couple of photographs where he is seen cooperating with the authorities.

Do you want to see if you pre-qualify for the tests? CORE, in association with @mayorofla and @losangelesfiredepartment is currently running COVID-19 test clinics in #losangeles for high-risk populations, including those 65 years of age or older with chronic health symptoms and those who have been exposed and are currently under a mandatory 14-day quarantine, they wrote alongside one of the images.

.