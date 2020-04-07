The couple was captured in Los Angeles in some facilities where tests are practiced

Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George They have decided not to stop and have been caught collaborating at some facilities in Los Angeles, where Covid-19 tests are performed.

As reported by People, the 59-year-old Oscar winner, He was seen helping distribute the tests at self-service stations which are free for high-risk people.Yes, wearing a mask at all times.

“What will be most valuable in this pandemic is what we as citizen organizations can do,” Penn told ABC News, “it will be to free professionals from the duties that lie beneath their training packages … so that they can return to the Street”.

Photo © 2020 Backgrid / The Grosby Group.

The Milk actor attended the weekend with his girlfriend Leila George, whom he has been dating since 2016, representing Core, a humanitarian organization founded by the histrion.

Core has looked after victims of disasters such as the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, raised several centers together with the city authorities.

BY: Clarisa Anell Soto

.