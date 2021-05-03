Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka added to UFC 264

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley He will be on the UFC 264 undercard. “Sugar” will face Louis Smolka.

The match was confirmed by Ryan Frederick from Wrestling Observer this Monday morning.

O’Malley, comes with the intention of starting a new winning streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Thomas almeida on UFC 260. Overcoming defeat facing Marlon vera on UFC 252. The loss ended with an undefeated 12 fights. Sean is known for his social media fame and strong striking with 9 wins per KO / TKO.

Smolka, has been alternating between losses and victories in his return to the Octagon. In his last fight, he knocked out Jose Alberto Quinonez on UFC Vegas 16. Before that victory, it was finished by Casey kenney on UFC on ESPN 19. Louis stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 8 wins for KO / TKO and 7 by way of completion.

UFC 264 It will be held on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena from The Vegas, Nevada.