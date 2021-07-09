Sean O’Malley shows respect for his rival: “He is not a nobody”

Close to face Kris moutinho At UFC 264, Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to know about pride. The bantamweight showed confidence in landing a knockout, but he also showed respect for his rival.

The statements were made in the Media day of the event.

“Many people think that I only lose with this fight. I make a lot of money to go and knock that guy out. He is tough. I saw one of his fights this morning and I realized that he is not a nobody. Well, nobody really knows who he is. So if Kris comes in and amazes the world, it will be a great night for him. “ he claimed O’Malley.

With your confidence up high, “Sugar” He affirmed that the debutant will not be the same fighter after this Saturday’s fight.

“I don’t just knock out people. I change their careers. Mentally, the way I knock these guys out, they come out differently the way they go into the Octagon. So it may be the start of Kris’s career or the end of it. We’ll see”, concluded the bantamweight.

Considered one of the greatest promises of the bantamweight division. O’Malley will look for a new winning streak to reach the Top 15 of the division. After losing his undefeated front Marlon Vera. “Sugar” bounced back after knocking out Thomas almeida on UFC 260. The bantamweight has a record of 12-1.

