Sean O’Malley on Chito Vera: “He seemed very slow”

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think Marlon Vera looked that good Saturday night against Davey Grant.

Chito returned to UFC Vegas 29 on the main card for Grant’s rematch in a match that had high expectations for the Ecuadorian. In the end, it was Vera who raised her hand winning a clear decision by punishing Grant during the last two rounds. However, for O’Malley, he says he didn’t think Vera was that impressive.

Notice

“What I got out of that fight is shit, Davey Grant is a tough son of a bitch, buddy,” O’Malley said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. «That’s Chito’s style, he just takes a beating for a while, and then people get tired of beating him, and then it comes alive in the last rounds. It seemed very slow. Who’s turn is it? He called Dominick, he’ll get it, no. Dom already said he’s trying to fight someone higher up.

Notably O’Malley and Vera do have a story. They fought at UFC 252 last August, where Vera won by TKO in the first round., where O’Malley fell after Vera landed a few kicks to the leg. Since that fight, O’Malley has said that the defeat was a fluke and does not count it as a true defeat.. He also believes that Vera is not that good and knows that he would beat her if they had a rematch later on.

Sean O’Malley to return to the Octagon on UFC 264 main undercard against Louis Smolka. In case “Suga” wins, maybe he will have a rematch with Vera, as it is a fight that many fans want to see. In any case, this is probably not the last time O’Malley has things to say about Chito.

Advertisement