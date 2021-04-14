Sean O’Malley launches a direct challenge for Dominick Cruz

Sean O’Malley hopes to take his career to the next level in 2021. To do so, he challenges a fighter many consider the best bantamweight in UFC history.

Sean O’Malley launched one of the most casual challenges you’ll ever see. ‘Sugar’ posted a video on his YouTube channel where he pulled into the driveway in a dirt-covered Nissan Altima, came out in wrestling gear, took a basketball and took a shot without seeing the basket and explained why his next fight should be against former champion Dominick Cruz.

“What is it, Dom? Heard you’re looking for a great fight, ”O’Malley said. “Who is a bigger fight than me right now? Cory Sandhagen is about to beat the EPO out of TJ Dillashaw. Rob Font is about to knock out Cody Garbrandt for the seventh time this year. Petr Yan is disqualified for cheating, Aljo is still knocked out from the knee. Who is the biggest fight? “

Both O’Malley and Cruz bounced back from losses with victories in their first appearances in 2021.

O’Malley knocked out Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, while Cruz earned a unanimous decision against O’Malley’s sparring partner Casey Kenney three weeks earlier at UFC 259.

After landing a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2017, the 26-year-old O’Malley earned decisions in his first two Octagon appearances before back-to-back knockout wins over José Quiñones and Eddie Wineland in 2020. In August, ‘Sugar’ suffered the first and only loss of his career after a kick from Marlon Vera to his leg led to a TKO victory for ‘Chito’ in the first round of their fight at UFC 252.