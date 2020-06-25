While Sean O’Malley seemed to be aiming at ex-bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt, the 135-pound prospect has redirected his attention to a fighter he had to have fought with over a year ago: Marlon Vera.

O’Malley fulfilled his second presentation on the octagon in this 2020 ending in the first round to the ex-champion Gallo of the WEC, Eddie Wineland, in the fight that opened the Main Card of UFC 250.

With that KO, O’Malley remained undefeated, improved his streak with the UFC to 4-0, and secured a place (14) in the standings. And although it seemed that a fight with Garbrandt was on his horizon, a pairing with the Ecuadorian seems more attractive to him.

“If he fought with ‘Chito’, who is not ranked because he was removed from the ranking, it is as if he still had options,” O’Malley told Brendan Schaub in the Showtime web series, Food Truck Diaries (via MMA Junkie). “He’s good, he’s a black belt at BJJ and I think he beat Song Yadong, so I think he’s on a six-game win streak with five finishes. He ends in the last rounds. He is tough and he has good cardio, so yes, now he depends on the UFC ”.

O’Malley was destined to collide with Vera in the UFC 239, but a suspension from USADA for a contaminated supplement that made him positive for ostarine caused him to be removed from the card and replaced by the debutant Nohelín Hernandez, whom ‘Chito’ ended up submitting in the second round.

With O’Malley’s intention to compete in August, Vera was quick to respond and accept the challenge.

“Send me the papers and I promise you that I will finish this guy quickly and make him beg me to stop me.”

Vera, who until a little over a month ago was in the last square of the Bantamweight classification, fell by unanimous decision before the Chinese prospect, Song Yadong, at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville from June 16.

For the native of Chone, that defeat meant the end of a streak of five consecutive victories, all by ending.