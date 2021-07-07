Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to win: “A KO never seen before”

Sean O’Malley wants to end his fight at UFC 264 in spectacular fashion.

O’Malley had to face Louis Smolka, but the Hawaiian was forced out of combat due to a staph infection. Several qualifying bantamweights called him up, but he will face Kris Moutinho, a replacement on short notice.

Before the fight, many expect O’Malley to win the fight early. However, the fan favorite is not worried about winning the match. Instead, it says that wants to knock out Moutinho with something never seen before.

I feel good, man, in the best shape of my life. Really, what I’m dealing with right now is trying to figure out how I want to knock this guy out“O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. «It must be something crazy. He can’t just be an easy right-hand man from Suga’s land, he has to be crazy. It has to be something never done. Tim and I are going to brainstorm ideas for fight week, kind of crazy.

There is no doubt that many expect O’Malley to get an early win by KO. He is a huge betting favorite and also has shown his ability to get striking KOs like his KO on Eddie Wineland last summer.

Sean O’Malley comes into the fight after a dominant third round TKO over Thomas Almeida. The victory returned him to the winners column after he suffered a first round TKO loss to Marlon Vera. at UFC 252 in a fight where he injured his ankle.

Kris Moutinho, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight win streak, but before he had two consecutive defeats. The 28-year-old is coming off a submission win over Andrew Salas in May at CFFC.

Before that, scored a TKO victory over Ashiek Ajim to return to the victory column after losing back-to-back fights to Johnny Campbell and Tony Gravely by TKO. If he somehow achieves victory over O’Malley, it would propel him into another great fight.

