Sean O’Malley destroys Kris Moutinho

Tremendous victory was what he obtained, Sean O’Malley, by defeating by technical knockout Kris moutinho in the third round, inside the main card of UFC 264. It is worth mentioning that O’Malley took the fight a few days in advance.

From the first round, O’Malley, knew how to command the actions, he began to throw blows that connected the face of Moutinho, who could never decipher the strategy to hurt the American.

Sean kept his distance with straight strokes, Kris tried to block his rival’s way, but, it did very little since O’Malley it struck every moment it approached.

With only 23 seconds left! ⏱ @ SugaSeanMMA gets the finish at # UFC264. pic.twitter.com/om5HzIqhG9 – UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

In the last round, O’Malley, took the baton and continued to punish Moutinho, who could not defend himself and avoid defeat. In the end the referee decided to stop the fight to avoid more damage.

These exchanges 😳 # UFC264 pic.twitter.com/oJhygs274y – UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

In the end, Sean O’Malley, he celebrated with his corner and it is that taking the fight with very few days in advance required great physical and mental exhaustion.

