Sean O’Malley confesses what his dream is

Sean O’Malley has yet to top Louis Smolka at UFC 264 in a few weeks, but you already have big plans in mind in regards to his future in the UFC.

O’Malley looks to win back-to-back bouts after claiming victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 earlier this year. Prior to that, O’Malley had suffered the first loss of his UFC career against Marlon Vera by TKO at UFC 252.

‘Suga’ wants great challenges on the biggest stage of sport, and that includes former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. In a recent post on Twitter, O’Malley called for a future fight with the former champion in his native Russia.

I want to beat up Peter in Russia. This is my dream. – Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 17, 2021

It is expected that Yan fought reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a rematch of his first match at UFC 259. Sterling won the fight after Yan hit an illegal knee late in the bout and Sterling refused to continue competing because of the hit.

Before DQ’s loss to Sterling, Yan had been one of the most popular fighters in the UFC and ended up winning the belt after defeating José Aldo at UFC 251.. He had a seven-game winning streak that included wins over veterans John Dodson, Uriah Faber and Jimmie Rivera.

O’Malley has emerged as one of the UFC’s biggest young stars after debuting at Dana White’s Contender Series. Back in 2017 with his spectacular knockout of Alfred Khashakyan. O’Malley was originally expected to be able to fight Dominick Cruz later this year after the victory over Almeida, but negotiations never materialized. Instead, he will fight Smolka with a chance of moving up to the bantamweight rankings with a win.

Although O’Malley looks no further than Smolka at UFC 264, has big plans in mind to continue his excellent start to his UFC career.

