Sean O’Malley challenges Dominick Cruz for McGregor vs. Poirier 3

It has not yet been officially confirmed but Everything seems to indicate that the third fight Conor McGregor (22–4) vs. Dustin Poirier (26–6) will be held on July 10 at UFC 264. That is why all the eyes of both fans and fighters are on this date as well as this event. Some because they will be wanting to see it while others because they will be wanting to have a place in it knowing the many looks that the main fight will attract.

Sean O’Malley challenges Dominick Cruz

And precisely Sean O’Malley (13–1) just challenged Dominick Cruz (23–3) to a fight on this show during a recent interview with Pat McAfee:

Now the question is: who’s next? I heard Dominick Cruz texted Chael Sonnen saying he wants to fight me. I don’t know if it was a fake Dom joke or is it real. But it’s a fight we could have. I know Dustin tweeted the other day on July 10th and I think I’m the guy for the co-feature fight.. Dustin vs. Conor, ‘Suga’ vs. Dominick. I don’t know, it makes sense, it could happen. We’ll see. I definitely want to fight a couple more times this year. “

There is no doubt that It would help Sean O’Malley a lot to be in the McGregor vs. Poirier 3 on his way to being a great superstar. At least if he performs well and wins. But at the moment neither of the two fights has been officially confirmed so we will have to wait to see what else is known soon.

