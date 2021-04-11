Sean O’Malley challenges Dominick Cruz for his next match: Who’s a bigger fight than me?

“Sugar” He has a new name in his sights for his next objective in the Octagon.

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley made a challenge to Dominick Cruz through a video, where he minimized the value of other talents in the division such as TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt, Petr Yan Y Aljamain Sterling.

What’s up, Dom? I heard you are looking for a great fight. Who is a fight bigger than me right now? He said O’Malley in the video. “Cory is about to beat TJ for the seventh time this year. Petr, uh, he’s disqualified for cheating. Aljo is still out of combat. Who is the fight larger?

At the end of the note, Dominick Cruz he has yet to speak out against the famous bantamweight challenge.