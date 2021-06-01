Sean Diddy can’t stop remembering Jennifer Lopez, find out how he did it

Sean Diddy didn’t miss an opportunity to cause an uproar by sharing a photo from his past in which he appears with Jennifer Lopez.

Sean Combs, better known as Sean “Diddy” or Puff Diddy is a renowned music producer who has worked with stars like Mary J. Blidge and who was alongside The Notorious BIG when his career was at the peak of its success. .

However, Sean is also quite known for having been part of Jennifer Lopez’s love story, who, judging by a post she recently made on her Instagram, still remembers. Could it be that he felt some jealousy when he saw her regain her closeness to Ben Affleck? Did he wish he were Ben when he received the news?

A couple of years after Sean lost his friend and partner Biggie in a shooting in 1997, Sean began a relationship with J Lo, who became his faithful companion at events and celebrations, as if the world belonged to both of them.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together

After living at night with her boyfriend, learning from their experience in the music industry, and becoming the fashion sensation that spawned the creation of Google Images when they appeared together at the 2000 Grammy Awards attended by J Lo. Wearing a low-cut, flowing Versace gown, their relationship had already been through many ups and downs.

Such was the frenzy of nightlife they lived in, that they constantly broke up and came back and Jennifer began to have suspicions that Sean was unfaithful, although she never had proof of it. However, he began to wonder how long he could be at home waiting for someone who promised to return, but would show up until the next morning.

However, before this peak moment for both, he had experienced an unexpected event: the two were together during a shooting at a Manhattan nightclub in which charges were brought against them. Although Jennifer was acquitted of them, Sean faced justice for bribery and possession of weapons. The relationship grew distant and they ended up losing their history in 2001.

The cherry on the cake was “Love don’t cost a thing”, one of the singles that Jennifer included on her album “J. Lo ”in which there is speculation, he spoke to Sean and freed himself from him. Interestingly, in the video recording, Jen met Chris judd, who would become her husband and with whom she ended up putting a stop to what she had at some point with Diddy.