Sean Bean has not seen the end of ‘Game of Thrones’, but is glad that Winterfell is independent

It has been a decade since HBO premiered a new series entitled ‘Game of Thrones’, which starred Sean Bean and adapted a cult fantasy novels unknown to the general public. The first season was gradually gaining audience, but Everything exploded at the end of the penultimate episode, when the main character, Ned Stark, was executed before the astonished eyes of the spectators who did not know the books of George RR Martin..

Since then Sean Bean has followed his life and has taken little interest in the future of the series, as happened with ‘The Lord of the Rings’, at the end of whose first film his character Boromir also died. He has so little interest that, in fact, he has just found out how ‘Game of Thrones’ ended, two years after the broadcast of its last episode.

In a recent interview with The Times of London (via IndieWire), the actor admits that he has yet to see the latest episode: “What was wrong?” He asks the journalist. He tells her that if she tells him, she might ruin the experience of seeing him one day. “I will have forgotten by then, tell me”Bean responds.

Then the journalist tells him that Bran ends up becoming the King of Westeros, while another of his children, Sansa, is the Queen in the North. Faced with this revelation, the actor is glad that Ned’s death was not in vain: “So Winterfell stayed independent? Look, good for them.”.

In addition, the ‘Wolfwalkers’ actor has said that Ned was a somewhat easier character than Boromir because when he filmed ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ he had to study Tolkien’s work: “Yeah, it was a much more earthy role. We also decided that we would find an accent for Ned that was similar to mine. So that gave him more weight as well.”

He almost got his predictions right

“Yes, Arya will last. She may end up on the throne.”. They were the words of Sean Bean said in 2018, when there was very little left for ‘Game of Thrones’ to end its run on HBO. He advocated for his young daughter to be the leader of the Seven Kingdoms, and in that he was not right, but he did accurately predict that she, Bran, and Sansa would be alive at the end of the series. Well, he failed with Jon Snow, although, of course, not that he was really his son …

And since today nothing really ends at all, we are already waiting for a return to Westeros. Will happen in 2022, when HBO Max releases ‘House of the Dragon’, a prequel to the Targaryen civil war called A Dance with Dragons with a cast led by Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith. The chain recently showed the first official images.