Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, two ordinary men trapped by their mistakes. ‘Condemnation’ trailer

‘Time’ is a prison drama that talks about guilt and principles and delves into the ins and outs of the British prison system from the two sides of the same reality: that of a man who begins his sentence, a prisoner consumed by guilt, and that of one of the prison officials, an officer facing an impossible choice. What will they need to survive?

Before entering prison, Mark Cobden was an ordinary and respectable citizen, father of a family, and teacher. His life changes radically when he runs over and kills a man for driving under the influence of alcohol and is sentenced to four years in prison. Racked with guilt, Mark is suddenly plunged into an unknown and hostile world, making himself an easy target for the most violent and dangerous inmates.

There he is placed under the tutelage of Eric McNelly, a veteran prison official in charge of the protection and management of various groups of prisoners. Although he has a firm hand and authority, McNelly does his job honestly and seeks to help prisoners with whatever they need on a daily basis. Eric is forced to question his principles when several convicts begin to blackmail him and threaten to harm his son, incarcerated in another prison, if he does not cooperate.

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham lead the cast of this acclaimed miniseries created by the award-winning Jimmy McGovern, writer of other successful and renowned fictions such as ‘Broken’, ‘Accused’ -also starring Bean-, ‘Moving On’, ‘Banished’ , ‘The Street’, ‘Cracker’ or ‘Brookside’.

Siobhan Finneran completes the main cast of this BBC production that in Spain we will know as ‘Sentence’ and which consists of a total of three episodes, each lasting one hour, the first of which will be released on Movistar + on August 23. Every Monday a new episode, also available on demand.

