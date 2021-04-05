Sealed! Mets officially reveal agreement with Francisco Lindor

The organization of Big leagues, New York Mets made an official act of his most recent contract with the Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor, who according to reports in recent days had agreed to a marriage for a period of ten years.

Under a press release on the franchise website, the Mets revealed the agreement with Francisco Lindor, contract that would enter into force for the campaign concerns 2022 of the MLB, Pact which according to multiple reporters on March 31 would have a value of $ 341 million dollars, in addition to other bonds linked to the agreement.

In a communication of a total of nine (9) paragraphs, the New York Mets made their union official together with Francisco Lindor for the next ten seasons of the MLB, document that includes statements of both Lindor after his arrival at the franchise, as well as the owner of the organization, Steve Cohen and the president of operations of the Mets, Sandy Alderson.

“Thank you very much first to Steve and Alex Cohen, as well as Sandy for their hard work and commitment to win. I am excited and blessed to be a part of this organization for years to come, ”stated the player after his agreement with the Queens organization.

It is recalled that the two-time winner of the Golden Glove in the American League of the MLB, as well as receiving the Platinum Glove honors, Francisco Lindor had been transferred to the Mets on January 7, the result of a trade that also brought Venezuelan pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the Mets, then taking shortstop Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez to the Cleveland Indians, as well as two more Minor League players.

Francisco Lindor, facing the current campaign of MLB, which began on April 1, would be chasing the brands under the uniform of the Mets of his 150 career home runs (138), as well as his first 500 career RBIs (411), plus his first 200 doubles in MLB (191), which also ranks as his seventh campaign in Big leagues, which will be playing with 27 years of age.