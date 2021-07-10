Sealed copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ is the most expensive game ever

In recent years, classic video games and consoles – or prototypes – have risen in value exponentially. The reason? They are increasingly scarce and many people are taking advantage of adulthood to buy what was not possible during their childhood or adolescence. However, there is another level of acquisitions that are only available to very few pockets. A recent video game auction is turning heads after breaking records with The Legend of Zelda.

We refer, of course, to the first installment of the popular Nintendo franchise, the one that saw the light in the NES in 1986. The owner, knowing that he had a real treasure in his hands, decided to auction it through Heritage Auctions, a renowned American auction house. The product was even more valuable because it is a fully closed copy of The Legend of Zelda; its packaging is in perfect condition.

The auction winner, who was evidently not disclosed, paid $ 870,000 dollars (732,460 euros or 17,294,860 Mexican pesos). Yes, you read that right, almost a million dollars for an unopened copy of The Legend of Zelda. In fact, we are facing the most expensive video game ever. The previous record belonged to a new Super Mario Bros cartridge that reached $ 660,000 just last April.

It is worth mentioning that both articles were rated by WataGames, an organization that is dedicated to rating classic video games based on their physical conditions. Copy of * The Legend of Zelda received 9.0, while * Super Mario Bros * boasted an impressive 9.6. There is certainly an explanation for why a lower rated cartridge sold more expensively.

Beyond the excellent condition of The Legend of Zelda cartridge, the value also rose because is the only copy of an initial production batch that Heritage Auctions has been able to auction. The firm knows very well that, if this opportunity is repeated, it will surely take several years. They do not hesitate to describe it as a “grail” and “apotheosis of rarity”.

“None of the copies we have previously offered of this title could even attempt to match this one because it is an incredibly rare variant that belongs to early production. This is the only copy of an early production series that we have had the opportunity to. offer and, possibly, that we will have the opportunity to offer for many years. “

