Seahawks extend defender Gabe Jackson’s contract for three seasons

03/31/2021 at 7:34 AM CEST

EFE / Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks they gave the defensive veteran Gabe jackson a new contract for three seasons and $ 22.575 million (€ 19.283 million), after acquiring it in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month, according to multiple sources.

He previously had a base salary of $ 9.35 million (€ 7.98 million) and training bonuses of $ 250,000 (€ 213,000) each for the next two seasons before entering free agency in 2023, But with the new agreement, Jackson now receives $ 10.075 million (€ 8.606 million) this year, a signing bonus of $ 9 million (€ 7.69 million) and $ 1.075 million in base salary (€ 918,000), along with with six million dollars in 2022 (5.13 million euros) and 6.5 million dollars (5.5 million euros) in 2023, and could enter free agency in 2024.

The settlement reduces what would have been a charge of salary cap of $ 9.6 million (8.2 million euros) by 2021, something the Seahawks had to do given their cap limitations.

Jackson, 29, said in a video conference that he agreed to the contract extension, but declined to provide details. As for his raiders departure, explained that a contractual dispute it was part of her, but she didn’t want to go into detail either.