Antonio Brown has been training to return to the NFL in 2020 | Michael Reaves / .
The Seattle Seahawks have been looking for some available talent at the wide receiver position and the office appears to have a candidate to sign for what would be next season at Josh Gordon. This over Antonio Brown, who was another of the possible candidates.
ESPN’s John Clayton reported that the Seahawks have an 85% chance to attract Gordon and only a tiny 5% chance for Brown, who last played on September 15 as a member of the New England Patriots.
Seahawks' chances of signing two former All-Pro receivers revealed.
May 29, 2020
For his part, Gordon played five games with the Seahawks last season. He was suspended indefinitely once again on December 16 for violating the NFL’s policy on drug abuse and substance use to improve performance, which resulted in him recording a fifth foul.
As for Brown, he was seen working with the Seahawks’ quarterback, Geno Smith. He also received strong endorsement from starter Russell Wilson, who said he “would love” for Brown to join his team.
Antonio Brown @Seahawks?
According to John Clayton (ESPN Radio), Russell Wilson would be interested in signing the catcher and Josh Gordon (WR) in Seattle.
Both players would have to clarify their legal status against the league before hiring was possible.
May 23, 2020
Although close sources claim they could get teams in 2020, both receivers will have their obstacles to sign due to their recent behavioral records.