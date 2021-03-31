Seagulls can spread weeds over great distances and between different habitats

Birds can be of great importance in spreading weeds. The seeds can be ingested and then expelled elsewhere, after passing through the digestive tract, so these animals can become the main weed dispersers, along with humans, causing great economic costs to agriculture.

This dispersal can also cause serious ecological problems: some of these weeds are introduced and can endanger the biodiversity of local flora in natural settings.

“Until now, studies on this problem have focused, above all, on investigating the role of frugivorous birds, that is, those that feed on fleshy fruits, underestimating the potential of aquatic birds to disperse seeds. Only in recent years has it begun to give more importance “, explains the doctor Victor Martin Velez, of the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC) who has studied the processes of transport of seeds, nutrients and pollutants by seagulls in Andalusia, under the direction of Andy J. Green and Dr. Marta I. Sánchez.

Seagull monitoring

In the study published in the British Ecological Society, the EBD-CSIC has investigated how the acuatic birds they may be affecting the spread of weeds through different habitats. Previously, it was not thought that those that lack fleshy fruits and have very small seeds could be dispersed by birds.

Specifically, the study focused on gloomy seagulls, a species that is experiencing a large population increase in human habitats around the world and that, in winter, abounds in inland areas in southern Europe.

For the research, the team monitored 19 gulls (Larus fuscus) from 2010 to 2017, from five different breeding colonies of the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Belgium that frequent the rice fields located around the Doñana National Park, where a few thousand of them gather in winter.

The species Larus fuscus is one of the most common gulls and is currently the second most numerous species of waterfowl that winter in the wetlands of Andalusia.

“Understanding dispersal patterns can help manage new exotic species or resistant to herbicides within an agricultural system ”, explains Víctor Martín.

These movement data, combined with data estimating the retention time of seeds in the digestive tract, allowed the development of a seed dispersal model. The data obtained were used for four weeds, among which are the toad bulrush (Juncus bufonius), the water sedge (Cyperus difformis), the foxtail (Polypogon monspeliensis) and the common amaranth (Amaranthus retroflexus).

Seagulls eat seeds along with their main food, crayfish, and leftover rice grains. The results estimated that, each day, more than 10,000 seeds were dispersed by seagulls in the rice fields of Doñana, in an area of ​​370 km2. About 92% of the seeds transported by gulls are dispersed between different paddy boards, most of which are moved by distances of between 0.5 and 40 km.

What happens to the remaining 8% of the seeds?

The great mobility of the seagulls between different places in Andalusia caused that, not only were seeds deposited inside the rice fields, but also outside it. It was estimated that the rest of the seeds were dispersed in other habitats located at a maximum distance that exceeded 150 km.

Of these, 42% also reached humid environments suitable for their germination, such as irrigated agricultural areas (such as cotton or wheat fields) and protected natural wetlands such as Fuente de Piedra or Doñana. Until now, it was not thought that these weeds could spread over distances exceeding 100 m, except when moved by humans or their machinery.

Waterfowl, such as seagulls, can be important vectors of weeds between humanized landscapes and natural areas

These results suggest that waterfowl, such as seagulls, may be important vectors of weeds between humanized landscapes and natural areas. Understanding the role of these birds in this phenomenon is essential when predicting and controlling the spread of weeds.

“This research opens the doors to other studies, for example, on how birds could be contributing to the expansion of populations of plants resistant to herbicides, for example”, concludes the researcher.

Reference:

Víctor Martín-Vélez et al. Spatial patterns of weed dispersal by wintering gulls within and beyond an agricultural landscape. British Ecological Society.

Source: CSIC

Rights: Creative Commons.