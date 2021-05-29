Sea urchins unite to take down the stars

Sea urchins (Strongylocentrotus droebachiensis) cling to the arms of the star and begin to attack it. Credit: Jeff Clements

The normal thing is that the predator attacks and kills the prey. Or that the prey flee. What is not so normal is that the prey gather and eat the predator, especially if the prey are not carnivorous. And yet this is what a team of scientists has seen: sea urchins gathering to attack a starfish.

Because starfish are brutal predators. They are very skilled animals in their hunting methods, and they tend to flee from the places they enter. But if a starfish is left in an aquarium with several urchins, it is the urchins that attack the star, gathering together to do so.

What is curious is how the researchers got to start their experiment. They were studying a species of starfish called Crossaster papposus. At one point, they had to separate one of these stars from the rest, and since they had nowhere to put it, they put it in an aquarium with hedgehogs. After all, the worst thing they thought could happen is that the star ate the hedgehogs.

But when they returned for the starfish, they found that only the remains remained.. The hedgehogs had finished her. So they prepared several tanks, and in each one they introduced a star along with several hedgehogs, to see what would happen.

And what they found is that the hedgehogs began to eat the star, starting with the tips of its arms. Which is the place where these animals have the equivalent of the eyes and other sense organs. So with that attack they greatly limited the star’s ability to flee or defend itself.

Now it remained to explain what had happened. Y the first problem was to explain that several hedgehogs had gathered to, all of them, attack the star at its weakest point. Because hedgehogs, like stars and the rest of echinoderms – the biological group to which these two types of animals belong – do not have a central nervous system, they do not have a brain, so it is difficult to think of an organized behavior and a strategy clear.

Read more

Most likely it is a reaction to chemicals. When the first of the hedgehogs to attack the star begins to eat the arm, chemical signals are generated that the rest of the hedgehogs can recognize and that attract them towards the star. And the first thing they are going to find is an arm, which is what is left on the outside.

So the second hedgehog, which the chemical signal has called towards the star, finds an arm that begins to devour, releasing chemicals that attract another hedgehog, which finds another arm … and so on until there is no more starfish.

The second problem of the explanation is to know if this behavior occurs like this because they live in an aquarium, in a closed space, or if it could occur in a natural environment. This is already more complex to explain. There is no news that this type of behavior occurs even in ecosystems with little food, so it seems more something that happens due to the special circumstances in which the animals were found than for other reasons. But, still, it cannot be ruled out.

What is clear is that, if they need it, sea urchins can team up to take down a terrible predator like starfish.

More stories that may interest you: