By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

06/01/2020 6:06 pm

Microsoft He has said on multiple occasions that all backwards compatible games, even those of Xbox One, would have a better performance in the Xbox Series X due to a wide variety of potential improvements. Having said that, Joe Neate, executive producer of Sea of ​​thieves, confirmed that the game “will be benefiting” from these improvements and that it will reveal more details in the future.

Through Twitter, Neate pinned this information to an article published by Xbox Wire where it talks about this backward compatibility:

The team across in Redmond are doing an incredible job, as they always do.

And no, we’re not telling you how Sea of ​​Thieves is going to be benefitting yet, but this article gives some clues… https://t.co/390BkWHW8P pic.twitter.com/uQm98VnE4K – Joe Neate #BlackLivesMatter (@ JoeNeate1) May 28, 2020

“The team at Redmond is doing an amazing job, as always. And no, we won’t tell you how Sea of ​​Thieves is benefiting yet, but this article should give you a few clues. ”

The note of Xbox Wire Highlights that backwards compatible games can take advantage of Auto HDR, Quick Resume and more, plus there is also the potential for better resolution and an increase in frames per second for certain titles.

Sea of ​​thieves already allows to play in 4K with HDR in Xbox One X, but still running at 30 frames per second, will it increase to 60 with the X series? We hope to have the answer soon.

Source: Joe Neate

Developer suggests physical games will disappear in two years



Mojang is already working on the Minecraft Dungeons cross-play

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.