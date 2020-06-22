I have to admit that Sea of ​​stars, and everything that the success of its Kickstarter campaign meant, was a complete blow on the part of Sabotage Studio. His announcement revealed a title that served as a prequel to the acclaimed The Messenger (whose analysis I link to you completely free of charge), but that left aside the platforms and the metroidvania touch to put on the table a turn-based RPG that promises to go further , narratively and playably speaking, than the game with which it shares the universe. This smells like a new trailer, right?

And it is that the independent developer based in Quebec, Sabotage Studio, has shared, during the presentation of the Summer Game Fest 2020 today, a new trailer from his upcoming and highly anticipated title Sea of ​​Stars. The video, just over a minute long, shows some of the main characters that will appear during our adventure, as well as different game mechanics or part of the narrative thread that the game will have. Next, we share the trailer with all of you:

What do you think of this new advance of Sea of ​​Stars? Are you convinced by its commitment to combining pixels and basic aspects of classic RPGs with much more current mechanics? As always, we are looking forward to reading your impressions and feelings.

