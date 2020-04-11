The Messenger was, without a doubt, one of the great surprises of 2019 when it comes to indie titles (for an analysis shows). A title that captures the essence of ninja and platformer titles from the late 80s and early 90s and dresses it up with action in abundance, metroidvania and some excellent brushstrokes of humor. The announcement of a title based on this same universe (prequel), and whose project was intended to be financed via crowdfunding, was a complete surprise. Although the truly surprising thing was knowing that the game in question, Sea of ​​stars, I would choose to dress as RPG instead of platforms. As expected, and as you can read below, his Kickstarter It is being a complete success.

A few days ago we informed you about the different milestones that Sea of ​​Stars, the latest game from the Sabotage studio, was surpassing in its financing project. Well, since then things have only improved. And is that, as the developer based in Canada just confirmed just a few hours ago, with just 9 days of campaign they have managed to reach the goal of the last additional challenge, their DLC. Additional content that, by the way, they have revealed that it will be a side scroll adventure called Throes of the Watchmaker. This adventure, which will be free for all sponsors who have committed to purchasing a copy of the game, will serve as a bridge with which to expand, both playable and narratively speaking, the universe of Sea of ​​Stars.

What do you think about the great reception and financing success of this new bet by the boys and girls of Sabotage? We remind you that your Kickstarter still has 7 days of campaign ahead. So if, seen the material shown, you are interested in what Sea of ​​Stars can offer you, you still have time to contribute your grain of sand to make the project come true.

