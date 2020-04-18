Sea of ​​stars It is the RPG that will be set in the universe of The Messenger, and will serve as a prequel. This title has devastated its Kickstarter campaign, having already met all its objectives, but that does not mean that we do not receive new information until the launch is approaching, but that its developers continue to use this campaign to reveal new characters like Garl the Warrior Cook who will join the main cast and who will be a fully playable character with unique abilities that will make not a single enemy stand in our way.

Garl was born as a normal child without any special power, even though his hometown is Mooncradle, the same place where the community is tasked with caring for the Solstice Children until they are old enough to begin their training. Also, he was born the same year as Valere and Zale, so the three of them grew up being best friends and often dreaming of the day when they could finally explore the world.

Eager to demonstrate what they were capable of while still young, the trio ventures into the Forbidden Cave. On this fateful day, Garl lost his left eye to a monster attack, and learned the hard way that this was no place for him. As punishment, her two friends were taken to the Zenith Academy just then, causing them to separate.

Although he was only officially trained in the art of cooking, Garl never doubted that his strong constitution allows him to meet any challenge. When in trouble, he acts like a defensive fighter and uses his pot lid as a shield. He always tries to protect his friends in the best possible way, from whom he thinks will end up becoming the best Solstice Warriors that there have ever been in the world.

Off the battlefield, Garl is always on the lookout for the rarest ingredients he uses to cook at the campfire, to feed his friends, and to boost his morale while using different types of aromas and textures. You consider yourself successful when you can get anyone to put their worries aside and focus on the moment while enjoying a good meal!

The Elder Mist reluctantly approved of becoming Zale’s and VAlere’s traveling companion, thanks to Garl’s promise to be aware of his limitations on the battlefield. He was very sociable, so he decided to make the scar on his eye look perfectly along with a wide smile. Furthermore, their behavior that makes them care about others gives the group the morale and nutrients it needs for the difficulties that await them.