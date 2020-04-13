What is striking about the phenomenon is that it is a body of water that has no waves, because although its name is the Sea of ​​Galilee, in reality it is a large freshwater lake

Asia.- The inhabitants of the areas near the Sea of ​​galilee a (a freshwater lake of that name) in Israel witnessed the sudden overflow of the lake, a phenomenon that had not occurred for 300 years.

Through social networks, users shared recordings in which the water of the lake was abruptly jumped with huge waves.

Lake Tiberias (Kineret in Hebrew), better known as the Sea of ​​Galilee, where Jesus walked on its waters, multiplied the loaves and fishes and was where he appeared to his disciples after rising, after 5 years of drought and fearing that it would dry up. , begins to overflow. pic.twitter.com/83Z4tgnqkH – Jorge Palazón ® (@jorge_palazon) April 12, 2020

What is striking about the phenomenon is that it is a body of water that has no waves, because although its name is Sea of ​​galileeIt is actually a large freshwater lake 209 meters below sea level.

Specialists have explained that the lake has had an increase in its water level since last year.

However, many people have indicated that it is “end of the world“due to the health emergency situation the world is experiencing due to the outbreak of COVID-19, in addition to the activation of the volcanoes located in the fire belt and the locust plague that affects some countries in Africa.

He Sea of ​​galilee It is of great importance to the people of Israel, as it is the place where, according to the Bible, it is where several of the disciples of Jesus; It is also the place where the account of when Christ calmed the storm and when he walked on water takes place.