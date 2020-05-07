Most parents try to protect their children. But the warty sea nut takes a different tactic: it eats them.

In context, the sea nut (Mnemiopsis leidyi) It is native to the western Atlantic Ocean and invaded the waters of Eurasia in the 1980s. Since then, they have flourished, booming the population during the summer when the dam is abundant.

According to a new study published in the magazine Communications BiologyCannibalism may simply be a reality for the sea nut, a relative of the jellyfish, which lives in nutrient-poor waters outside of its natural habitats, providing adults with an additional few weeks of energy after decimating the local prey.

These Baltic Sea invaders face many long periods of low food availability, more than their Atlantic cousins, yet have managed to thrive, the researchers wrote.

Part of its success in the Baltic is due to the “flowering and falling” reproductive cycle of the walnut.

In late summer, marine jellies enter a period of rapid reproduction, or a “bloom,” when each releases hundreds of eggs and sperm cells into the water simultaneously (up to 12,000 in two weeks, increasing local populations.

Mnemiopsis leidyi It is hermaphrodite, which means that it can fertilize its own eggs.

It is an animal made of 95% water that has roamed the Earth’s waters unchanged for approximately 500 million years.

Thus, scientists were curious about how these jellies survived in cold, nutrient-deprived European waters for so long.

One of these scientists was Jamileh Javidpour, who was monitoring the arrival of the invading sea nut while working on his PhD at the University of Kiel in Germany in the Baltic Sea.

Pulling a net out into the cold waters outside his research building each week, he started finding jellies in 2006. And in 2008, he found something else under the microscope: jelly larvae in the stomach of adult jellies.

Were the animals deliberately eating their young? Or was it just a by-product of his indiscriminate diet, sucking up all the resources around him?

Juvenile marine jellies (indicated by red arrows) can be seen inside the atria of an adult. Collected from the Kiel Fjord in 2008. Image: JAMILEH JAVIDPOUR

A reserve of resources

Why do they produce large numbers of hatchlings in late summer when the larvae cannot survive the winter?

As the preferred food source of adults, small crustaceans called copepods, ran out in late August, young jellies also began to disappear. At the end of the collapse, adults made up the majority of the population.

Back in the lab, the researchers chemically tagged the larvae with a nitrogen isotope, and placed the young sea nuts with hungry adults. After 36 hours, those adults had higher levels of the isotope than adults fed a normal diet, a sign that the animals consumed the larvae, the team reported in Communications Biology.

Because the larvae cannot survive cold winters, the study suggests that this species increases reproduction in late summer, when it might otherwise be counterproductive, to feast on its young and grow before winter.

CROCODILES AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA, MANJAR MARINO

In late summer, as juveniles are also increasing biomass, they also become a useful nutritional resource when adults have run out of snacks in the ocean, giving adults enough energy to last three months of cold water. .

Eating the young gives them a little extra increase in size that could mean the difference between survival and death in the winter.

“They don’t depend on reproduction to survive because adults are surviving”, added Thomas Larsen, co-author of the study and biochemist at the Max Planck Institute.

The following video shows that “Mnemiopsis leidyi” has a functional intestine through which the waste products of digestion pass through the endodermal channels.

