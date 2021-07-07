Sea drags tourists in Oaxaca; one dies, two rescued and another missing

OAXACA

The State Coordination of Civil Protection (Cepco) participated in the search and rescue of four young tourists swept away by sea in San Agustinillo, municipality of Santa María Tonameca, Oaxaca.

The institution in collaboration with volunteers and lifeguards located two living people, who were admitted to the Regional Hospital of San Pedro Pochutla For their medical evaluation, they were identified as 20-year-old Juan David García Contreras and 19-year-old Gina Cruz Luis, originally from Bogotá, Colombia and Mexico City, respectively.

The body of Andrea Hernández, 20, originally from Huatusco, Veracruz, was also rescued in the vicinity of the place where the incident occurred.

Civil protection reported that it continues to search for Daniel Pérez Carrera, a 20-year-old tourist from Mexico City.

In a similar event, the State Fire Department carried out the aquatic rescue of a bather dragged by the sea in the Zicatela beach, Puerto EscondidoAfter a medical assessment by lifeguards, he did not require hospitalization.

According to the meteorological report due to the pattern of atmospheric instability throughout the state, due to the transit of tropical wave number eight, and the strong entry of tropical maritime air from the Pacific, the coast of Oaxaca will continue with squalls out to sea, swell elevated and abnormal swells.

* brc