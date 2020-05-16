With a traditional non-feasible titling ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, San Diego State University on Saturday honored its class of 2020 graduates with an online farewell.

The ceremony broadcast live at noon, which honored some 10,395 Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD candidates, began with a speech by President Adela de la Torre, dressed in all the clothing.

“You have the skills, the preparation, the experience and the guts to make a difference at a time when this difference is desperately needed,” de la Torre said.

The brief program ended with a virtual tassel movement led by Associated Students President Christian Onwuka.

“I am sure this is not how we imagined our graduation day, but what happens to us, the class of 2020, is that our resilience has been and continues to be stronger than our circumstances,” Onwuka told his classmates. graduation.

Prominent SDSU alumni congratulated graduates on prerecorded messages, including Russell Weiner, founder of Rockstar Energy Drink (class of ’93); Ellen Ochoa, the world’s first Latina astronaut (class of 80); Jim Sinegal, co-founder of Costco Wholesale (class of 55 and 99); and Chase Fisher, founder of Blenders Eyewear (class of 10).

“What a radical way to get out,” Fisher said of graduating during a pandemic. “They should be proud.”

The video segments produced highlighted the historic men’s basketball team – which had an exciting undefeated career before the end of the 30-2 season – as well as student-led philanthropy, campus expansion projects, and other milestones of the past four years. .

An estimated 31,000 viewers tuned in, according to university officials.

The university hopes to hold a graduation ceremony in person in December in which this class can participate.