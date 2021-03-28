SD Portmany achieves a close victory at home against Collerense (1-0)

03/27/2021 at 20:09 CET

Triumph of the SD Portmany 1-0 over Collerense during the meeting of the First Phase of the Third Division that took place this Saturday. The SD Portmany optimistically approached the match after winning away from home by a score of 0-2 at Ferriolense. For his part, Collerense he won in his stadium 3-0 his last match in the tournament against the Manacor. With this defeat the Collerense was placed in sixth position at the end of the duel, while the SD Portmany is fifth.

During the first half of the duel none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the SD Portmany, which premiered its luminous Adrian at 61 minutes, thus ending the match with the score of 1-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the SD Portmany who entered the game were Adrian, Gabri, Notary and Robert replacing Blackberry, Piera, Ribas and Marc soldat, while changes in the Collerense They were Santi, Gabi reus, Purple, Llabres and Alex ebulabate, who entered to replace graceful, Agus Nájera, Rosemary, Xisco and Garces.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Blackberry and Bouquets and by the Collerense admonished Gomez and Xisco.

After this match, both teams were tied at 29 points and placed fifth (SD Portmany) and sixth position (Collerense).

The next day the portmanyí team will play at home against the CD Genoa, Meanwhile he Collerense will seek victory in his fiefdom before him Andratx.

Data sheetSD Portmany:Ramos, Ribas (Escribano, min.81), Víctor Hurtado, Olmedo, Pablo Tenza, Mora (Adrian, min.45), Borja Iñiguez, Romero, Pochettino, Marc Soldat (Roberto, min.81) and Piera (Gabri, min .71)Collerense:José, Ballester, Gomez, Xavier, Custodio, Xisco (Llabres, min.74), Garcés (Alex Ebulabate, min.74), Nacho Martínez, Agus Nájera (Gabi Reus, min.68), Romero (Cardeño, min.69 ) and Garrido (Santi, min.65)Stadium:–Goals:Adrian (1-0, min. 61)