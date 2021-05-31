SD Ponferradina and Mallorca draw 2-2 and the points are shared

05/30/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Ponferradina and the Majorca ended their participation in the Second Division with a draw at two this Sunday in the El Toralin Stadium. The SD Ponferradina He faced the match with the intention of tracing his league score after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against Sabadell. For his part, Majorca he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Real Zaragoza in his stadium and the Tenerife away, by 2-1 and 0-1 respectively and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. After the game, the locals were in eighth place in the standings, while the Majorca he was in second position at the end of the duel.

The first part of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the SD Ponferradina, who opened the scoring through a goal from the penalty spot of Oscar Sielva in minute 43. However, the Majorca reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Marc cardona just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

After the half of the game came the goal for the Mallorcan team, who traced the game through a goal of Abdon in minute 75. The ponferradino team tied thanks to a goal from Curro just before the final whistle, specifically at 87, concluding the match with the score of 2-2.

During the duel changes were made to both teams. The players of the Ponferradina who entered the game were Adri Castellano, Yuri, Gaspar Baker, Juergen Elitim and Ivan Rodriguez replacing Alexandru pascanu, Alex Aizpuru, Moses Delgado, Daniel romera Y Paris adot, while changes in the Majorca They were Dani Rodriguez, Brian Cufre, Amath ndiaye, Abdon Y António Sanchez, who entered to supply Raillo, Oliván Martin, Victor Mollejo, Jordi Mboula Y Marc cardona.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Majorca (Victor Mollejo, Raillo Y Aleix Febas). In the game there was also a red card, which caused the expulsion of Jose Antonio Caro by the local team.

After this tie that closed the season, at the end of the match, the SD Ponferradina he ranked eighth in the table with 57 points. For his part, Majorca with this point he got second place with 82 points, instead of direct promotion to the First Division.

Data sheetSD Ponferradina:Gianfranco Gazzaniga, Paris Adot (Iván Rodríguez, min.73), José Maria Amo, Alexandru Pascanu (Adri Castellano, min.46), José Antonio Ríos, Curro, Oscar Sielva, Erik Morán, Moisés Delgado (Gaspar Panadero, min.57 ), Daniel Romera (Juergen Elitim, min.62), Alex Aizpuru (Yuri, min.56) and José Antonio CaroMajorca:Koke, Fran Gámez, Martín Valjent, Raillo (Dani Rodríguez, min.57), Oliván Martín (Brian Cufre, min.57), Jordi Mboula (Abdon, min.69), Aleix Febas, Aleksandar Sedlar, Íñigo Ruiz De Galarreta, Víctor Mollejo (Amath Ndiaye, min.58) and Marc Cardona (António Sanchez, min.80)Stadium:El Toralin StadiumGoals:Oscar Sielva (1-0, min. 43), Marc Cardona (1-1, min. 45), Abdon (1-2, min. 75) and Curro (2-2, min. 87)