SD Ponferradina and Logroñés conclude their league match with a draw (2-2)

03/30/2021

On at 23:32 CEST

The match played this Tuesday in the El Toralin Stadium and who faced the Ponferradina and to Logroñés it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. Both teams were returning to the Second Division after a three-month break due to the global crisis of the new coronavirus. The SD Ponferradina He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Real Oviedo. Regarding the visiting team, the Logroñés reaped a tie to one against the Real Zaragoza, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the score, the home team was in seventh position, while the Logroñés he stayed in seventeenth place at the end of the match.

The first part of the match started in an excellent way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Inaki Saenz in the 28th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second half came the goal for him Logroñés, who increased his scoring account with respect to his rival with a new goal from Inaki Saenz, thus completing a double at 71 minutes. However, a goal from Kaxe reduced differences for SD Ponferradina at 76 minutes. The ponferradino team joined again, reacting in the contest by making it 2-2 thanks to the success in front of goal with a maximum penalty of Yuri shortly before the end, specifically in 86, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the SD Ponferradina gave entrance to Juergen Elitim, Sergio Aguza placeholder image and Curro by Pablo Larrea, Erik Moran and Paco Valcarce, Meanwhile he Logroñés gave entrance to Jaime Sierra, Gorka Perez, David gomez gomez and Ruben Martinez by Lander Olaetxea, Jaime Sierra, Elder brother and Paulino de la Fuente Gómez.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Logroñés (Elder brother and Inaki Saenz), while the home team did not see any.

After this tie at the end of the match, the SD Ponferradina it was placed in the seventh position of the table with 48 points. For his part, Logroñés with this point he got the seventeenth place with 33 points at the end of the game.

The team that played the match at home will face the Girona, Meanwhile he Logroñés will play against him Tenerife.

Data sheetSD Ponferradina:Ruben Mino, Iago Lopez, Pablo Bobadilla, Álex Pérez, Inaki Saenz, Unai Medina, Damián, Andy, Paulino de la Fuente Gómez, Lander Olaetxea and NanoLogroñés:José Antonio Caro, Iván Rodríguez, Jose Maria Amo, Adri Castellano, Moisés Delgado, Carlos Doncel, Pablo Larrea, Kaxe, Erik Morán, Paco Valcarce and YuriStadium:El Toralin StadiumGoals:Inaki Saenz (0-1, min. 28), Inaki Saenz (0-2, min. 71), Kaxe (1-2, min. 76) and Yuri (2-2, min. 86)