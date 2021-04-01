SD Logroñés takes all three points against Haro Deportivo (1-2)

04/01/2021 at 10:12 AM CEST

The SD Logroñés played and won 1-2 away last Wednesday’s game in the Municipal El Mazo. The Haro Deportivo arrived with the intention of recovering the path of victory after losing the last game against him Izarra by a score of 1-0. On the visitors’ side, the SD Logroñés they were defeated 0-4 in the last game they played against the Tudelano. With this good result, the Logroño team is third, while the Haro is tenth at the end of the game.

The first half of the match started in a positive way for the Logroño team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Achi in minute 10, ending the first half with the score of 0-1.

The second part of the meeting started in a favorable way for the SD Logroñés, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent with a goal of Juan Antonio at 53 minutes. But later the Haro Deportivo in minute 77 he approached the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Vesiaho, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 1-2.

The referee showed four yellow cards to the SD Logroñés (Emilio, Javito, Cesar Caneda and Diego Lacruz). In the match there was also a red card, which caused the expulsion of Kevin Calle by the local team.

After concluding the game and adding three points at home, the SD Logroñés they occupied third place with 29 points, in access to the Second Phase for Second Division, while Haro ranked tenth with 12 points.

Data sheetHaro Deportivo:Fermín Sobrón, Vesiaho, Joseba, Kevin Calle, Ander Peciña, Egiluz, Josua, Iru, Iván Garrido, Mikel Bueno and ButzkeSD Logroñés:Jero, César Caneda, Pirri, Loza, Aizpun, Achi (Diego Esteban, min.68), Javito, Emilio, Imanol (Diego Lacruz, min.78), Juan Antonio and Calderón (Ledo, min.92)Stadium:Municipal El MazoGoals:Achi (0-1, min. 10), Juan Antonio (0-2, min. 53) and Vesiaho (1-2, min. 77)